Richmond and the Seton Hall Pirates take on Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-3)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a non-conference matchup.

The Pirates are 5-0 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 3.6.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-1 in road games. Rutgers is seventh in the Big Ten with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.1.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Seton Hall.

Aundre Hyatt averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Omoruyi is averaging 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for Rutgers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.