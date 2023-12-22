Richmond and Seton Hall host Xavier

Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays the Xavier Musketeers after Kadary Richmond scored 23 points in Seton Hall’s 75-60 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Musketeers are 5-3 on their home court. Xavier ranks third in the Big East with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.3.

The Pirates are 1-0 in conference matchups. Seton Hall is the top team in the Big East with 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Richmond averaging 10.2.

Xavier scores 75.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 68.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 75.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.8 Xavier allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abou Ousmane is averaging 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Richmond is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

