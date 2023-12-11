Richmond and Seton Hall host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts…

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Kadary Richmond scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 70-63 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Pirates are 5-1 in home games. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Richmond averaging 4.9.

The Hawks are 1-3 in road games. Monmouth gives up 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.8 points. Richmond is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.8 points for Seton Hall.

Xander Rice is averaging 20.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 11.2 points for Monmouth.

