Richards leads McNeese against Louisiana after 24-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-4) at McNeese Cowboys (9-2) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -6.5;…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-4) at McNeese Cowboys (9-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -6.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Damian Richards Jr. scored 24 points in McNeese’s 67-48 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Cowboys are 6-0 in home games. McNeese is third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 39.6 rebounds. Christian Shumate leads the Cowboys with 10.0 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-3 in road games. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 10.0.

McNeese averages 80.8 points, 9.4 more per game than the 71.4 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richards is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 11.2 points. Shahada Wells is shooting 56.0% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Julien averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Joe Charles is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.