Richards and McNeese host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-4) at McNeese Cowboys (9-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Damian Richards Jr. scored 24 points in McNeese’s 67-48 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. McNeese is the best team in the Southland in team defense, giving up 56.5 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-3 in road games. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

McNeese scores 80.8 points, 9.4 more per game than the 71.4 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game McNeese gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omar Cooper is averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Shahada Wells is averaging 16.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Kobe Julien is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

