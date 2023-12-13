Richards’ 24 lead McNeese past Southern Miss 67-48

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — DJ Richards Jr. had 24 points and six 3-pointers in McNeese’s 67-48 win against Southern…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — DJ Richards Jr. had 24 points and six 3-pointers in McNeese’s 67-48 win against Southern Miss on Wednesday night.

Richards shot 8 for 14, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (9-2). Shahada Wells scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line. Omar Cooper shot 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Eagles (5-5) were led by Donovan Ivory, who recorded 12 points. Victor Hart added 12 points and two steals for Southern Miss. Austin Crowley also recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

