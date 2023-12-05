Richards’ 15 help McNeese rout D-III Mississippi University for Women 92-23

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Damian Richards Jr. had 15 points in McNeese’s 92-23 victory against Division III Mississippi University…

Richards shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (8-2). Christian Shumate added 12 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Dionjahe Thomas finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Tarik Islamovic finished with five points and six rebounds for the Owls. Adin Johnson added four points and two steals for Mississippi University for Women. In addition, Tyson Smithey finished with four points.

McNeese hosts Southern Miss in its next matchup on December 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

