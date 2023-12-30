Richard has 22, Pullin 16 to lead Florida’s 97-72 rout of Quinnipiac

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 22 points, Zyon Pullin added 16 points and Florida rolled past Quinnipiac 97-72…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 22 points, Zyon Pullin added 16 points and Florida rolled past Quinnipiac 97-72 on Saturday.

Florida led by 20 points midway through the second half, then held Quinnipiac without a field goal during a 16-5 run that put the game completely out of reach for the Bobcats.

Richard hit three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes and the Gators led 28-19 halfway through the first half. A 3-pointer by Julian Rishwain had Florida up 36-25 at the five-minute mark. The Gators then outscored the Bobcats 16-4 over the final five minutes and led 52-29 at halftime.

The Gators made nine 3-pointers in the first half, including three by Pullin, who scored 16 points, and four by Richard, who scored 15. Richard hit one 3-pointer in the second half and finished 5-for-9 from deep. Florida made 10 of 26 3-pointers for the game.

Walter Clayton Jr. added 12 points for the Gators (10-3) and Tyrese Samuel had 11 points and nine rebounds. Riley Kugel added 10 points.

Matt Balanc scored 15 points and Alexis Reyes had 14 points with eight rebounds for the Bobcats (9-4).

The Gators met their stated goal of going undefeated in December, having defeated Merrimack, Richmond, East Carolina, Michigan, Grambling and Quinnipiac.

Florida opens SEC play with a home game against Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Quinnipiac hosts Rider on Friday.

