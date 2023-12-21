CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Rice’s 24 lead Monmouth over Manhattan 77-71

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 4:47 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Xander Rice had 24 points in Monmouth’s 77-71 win over Manhattan on Thursday.

Rice shot 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Hawks (7-5). Nikita Konstantynovskyi scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and added 13 rebounds. Jack Collins was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Shaquil Bender led the Jaspers (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Rokas Jocys added 12 points for Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

