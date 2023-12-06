Rice visits No. 3 Houston following Cryer’s 23-point performance

Rice Owls (3-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27.5; over/under is 140…

Rice Owls (3-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston takes on the Rice Owls after LJ Cryer scored 23 points in Houston’s 66-60 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 at home. Houston is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.0 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Rice is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Houston is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Rice allows to opponents. Rice scores 26.6 more points per game (77.0) than Houston gives up to opponents (50.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Houston.

Travis Evee is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 13.6 points for Rice.

