Rice visits No. 3 Houston following Cryer’s 23-point outing

Rice Owls (3-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Rice Owls after LJ Cryer scored 23 points in Houston’s 66-60 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Cougars are 4-0 in home games. Houston has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Rice is ninth in the AAC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 9.4.

Houston’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is shooting 43.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Houston.

Travis Evee is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 13.6 points for Rice.

