Rice visits Davis and Northwestern State

Rice Owls (4-6) at Northwestern State Demons (1-9) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on…

Rice Owls (4-6) at Northwestern State Demons (1-9)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on the Rice Owls after Cliff Davis scored 21 points in Northwestern State’s 95-54 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Demons are 1-1 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland with 10.8 assists per game led by Chase Forte averaging 3.2.

The Owls have gone 0-2 away from home. Rice ranks ninth in the AAC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 7.8.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Demons. Ryan Forrest is averaging 12.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Northwestern State.

Travis Evee is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals. Mekhi Mason is averaging 12.6 points for Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.