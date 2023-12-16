Rice leads Monmouth against Rider after 20-point game

Rider Broncs (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (5-5) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rider Broncs (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (5-5)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Rider Broncs after Xander Rice scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 70-61 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hawks are 2-1 in home games. Monmouth has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Broncs are 0-6 on the road. Rider is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Monmouth’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rider gives up. Rider averages 69.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 74.3 Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is shooting 37.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 11.3 points for Monmouth.

Mervin James is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 9.8 points for Rider.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

