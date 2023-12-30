Rice leads Monmouth against No. 12 Oklahoma after 24-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on the No.…

Monmouth Hawks (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners after Xander Rice scored 24 points in Monmouth’s 77-71 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Sooners have gone 8-0 at home. Oklahoma is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 83.4 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Hawks are 1-4 in road games. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Jakari Spence averaging 3.8.

Oklahoma makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Monmouth scores 8.9 more points per game (72.7) than Oklahoma allows (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Rice is averaging 19.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Nikita Konstantynovskyi is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

