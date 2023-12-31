Rice leads Monmouth against No. 12 Oklahoma after 24-point game

Monmouth Hawks (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -22; over/under is…

Monmouth Hawks (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -22; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners after Xander Rice scored 24 points in Monmouth’s 77-71 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Sooners have gone 8-0 in home games. Oklahoma scores 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 1-4 on the road. Monmouth is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Oklahoma makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Monmouth has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 15.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Rice is averaging 19.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Nikita Konstantynovskyi is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.