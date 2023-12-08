Rice just 3 steals shy of quadruple-double as No. 2 UCLA women rout Cal State Northridge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 19 points and No. 2 UCLA thoroughly dominated Cal State Northridge in a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 19 points and No. 2 UCLA thoroughly dominated Cal State Northridge in a 111-48 victory Thursday night.

The Bruins (7-0) had six players in double figures. Gabriela Jaquez had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Lauren Betts added 18 points. Kiki Rice had her first career triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, coming up just three steals short of a quadruple-double.

Only one of UCLA’s 10 players failed to score as the Bruins topped 100 points for the second time this season. UCLA forced 24 turnovers that led to 44 points and outscored Northridge 64-2 in the paint.

The Matadors (2-5) were led by freshman Amiyah Ferguson with 21 points, including six 3-pointers. They dropped their fifth in a row.

NO. 11 UTAH 74, SAINT JOSEPH’S 48

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 31 points to reach 20-plus for the fifth straight game, and Utah used a big fourth quarter to beat Saint Joseph’s.

Pili took over in the first five minutes of the fourth, making all five of her field-goal attempts during a personal 14-2 run for a 65-43 lead. She finished 12 of 17 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds for Utah (8-1). Pili came up just short of tying her career high of 33 points, set in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Kennady McQueen scored 11 of Utah’s opening 27 points and didn’t score again. Saint Joseph’s was held to six points in the first quarter.

Talya Brugler had 16 points for Saint Joseph’s (8-1), which was attempting to start 9-0 for a second straight season. The Hawks are 7-33 against ranked teams under coach Cindy Griffin.

NO. 20 FLORIDA STATE 99, JACKSONVILLE 73

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Makayla Timpson had 19 points and 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season as Florida State beat Jacksonville.

Ta’Niya Latson added 18 points for the Seminoles, who scored 15 straight in the first quarter to go ahead by double figures for good. Sara Bejedi scored 15 points, Carla Viegas added a season-high 14 and O’Mariah Gordon had 12 points and eight assists for Florida State (7-2).

Edyn Battle scored 26 points for Jacksonville (3-5).

NO. 23 GONZAGA 78, CALIFORNIA 70, OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points, Brynna Maxwell had 18 and Gonzaga finally took control in overtime to beat California.

Kayleigh Truong’s jumper for Gonzaga (9-2) with 31 seconds left in regulation tied it 65-all and forced overtime. Truong finished with 14 points and Kaylynne Truong had 12 assists.

Marta Suárez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (7-2).

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.