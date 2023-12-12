Rice hosts Wicks and Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) at Rice Owls (3-6) Houston; Wednesday, 12:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) at Rice Owls (3-6)

Houston; Wednesday, 12:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the Rice Owls after Sky Wicks scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 76-75 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Owls are 3-1 on their home court. Rice allows 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 1-4 away from home. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland with 12.8 assists per game led by Elijah Davis averaging 3.8.

Rice’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Rice has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.0% for Rice.

Josiah Hammons averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Wicks is averaging 20 points and 7.2 rebounds for Incarnate Word.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.