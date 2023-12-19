Rice hosts Myles and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) at Rice Owls (5-6) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) at Rice Owls (5-6)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Rice Owls after Brian Myles scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 92-61 victory over the North American Stallions.

The Owls have gone 4-1 at home. Rice is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 2-5 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Javontae Hopkins averaging 2.0.

Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Charles Smith IV is shooting 40.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 12.0 points for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

