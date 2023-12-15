Rice has 17 as East Tennessee State defeats Tusculum 105-43

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Rice’s 17 points led seven East Tennessee State players in double figures and the…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Rice’s 17 points led seven East Tennessee State players in double figures and the Buccaneers beat Tusculum 105-43 on Friday night.

Rice had six rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-4). Jaden Seymour scored 14 points, shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line. DJ Hughes shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and five steals.

Joey Robertson, Bryce Jackson and Connor Jordan each scored six points for the Pioneers.

