Rice defeats Northwestern State 76-51

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 5:42 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Max Fiedler had 16 points in Rice’s 76-51 victory against Northwestern State on Saturday.

Fiedler added eight rebounds and five assists for the Owls (5-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points.

Justin Wilson finished with 10 points and two blocks for the Demons (1-10). The loss was the Demons’ 10th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

