Rice and Monmouth host Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays the Northern Illinois Huskies after Xander Rice scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 91-87 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Hawks are 1-1 in home games. Monmouth averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 away from home. Northern Illinois is second in the MAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 4.4.

Monmouth averages 72.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 80.0 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Monmouth.

David Coit is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 18.8 points and four assists. Nutter is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for Northern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.