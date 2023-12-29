Rhode Island hosts Northeastern following Doherty’s 21-point game

Northeastern Huskies (5-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-7) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the…

Northeastern Huskies (5-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-7)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Rhode Island Rams after Chris Doherty scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 79-74 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Rams have gone 5-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 2-5 on the road. Northeastern is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Rhode Island scores 72.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 73.9 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Rhode Island allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Montgomery is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 13.2 points. Jaden House is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Doherty is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Huskies. Luka Sakota is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

