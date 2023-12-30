Rhode Island hosts Doherty and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (5-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-7) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2;…

Northeastern Huskies (5-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-7)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Chris Doherty scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 79-74 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Rams are 5-2 on their home court. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 away from home. Northeastern is fourth in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Doherty averaging 2.8.

Rhode Island is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Rams. Zek Montgomery is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Doherty is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.