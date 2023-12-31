Reynolds leads Green Bay against Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1…

Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Noah Reynolds scored 39 points in Green Bay’s 88-77 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix are 5-1 in home games. Green Bay gives up 66.7 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Colonials have gone 0-3 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Green Bay scores 65.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 73.7 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris scores 5.9 more points per game (72.6) than Green Bay allows to opponents (66.7).

The Phoenix and Colonials match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 18.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Josh Corbin averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

