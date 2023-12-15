Reynolds leads Green Bay against No. 11 Oklahoma after 31-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green…

Green Bay Phoenix (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners after Noah Reynolds scored 31 points in Green Bay’s 70-68 win over the UIC Flames.

The Sooners have gone 6-0 at home. Oklahoma is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix have gone 2-4 away from home. Green Bay has a 3-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oklahoma averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 69.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.9 points for Oklahoma.

Reynolds is averaging 18.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

___

