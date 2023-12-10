Reynolds’ 21 lead Saint Joseph’s past Princeton 74-70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points as Saint Joseph’s of Pennsylvania beat Princeton 74-70 on Sunday. Reynolds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points as Saint Joseph’s of Pennsylvania beat Princeton 74-70 on Sunday.

Reynolds was 6 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Hawks (8-2). Lynn Greer III scored 18 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Cameron Brown added 11 points.

Xaivian Lee led the Tigers (9-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Dalen Davis added 13 points for Princeton. Blake Peters also recorded nine points and six rebounds. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

