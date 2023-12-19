Reneau blocks a shot at the buzzer and Indiana overcomes a 15-point deficit to beat Morehead State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Walker tied a career high with 18 points, Malik Reneau blocked a shot at the…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Walker tied a career high with 18 points, Malik Reneau blocked a shot at the buzzer and Indiana overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Morehead State 69-68 on Tuesday night.

Indiana trailed 64-49 with 8:58 remaining. But the Hoosiers scored the next 17 points, taking their first lead — 65-64 — since it was 16-15. The Eagles missed nine consecutive shots during the run.

Walker made two free throws with 1:55 remaining, but his teammates went 1 for 4 the rest of the way to keep Morehead State in it. Dieonte Miles made a hook shot in the lane with 48.5 seconds left to pull the Eagles within one point. After Indiana missed two free throws, Jordan Lathon dribbled down the clock before taking a long jumper that was deflected by Reneau to come well short of the rim as the horn sounded.

Trey Galloway, who scored a career-high 28 points in a 75-71 loss to No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, added 14 points for Indiana (8-3). Freshman Mackenzie Mgbako reached double figures for the sixth straight game with 13 points and Kel’el Ware added 10. Walker’s previous scoring high came on Dec. 19, 2020 while playing for the Miami Hurricanes.

Morehead State (8-4), which entered on a six-game winning streak, was seeking its first win over a Big Ten opponent in 25 games.

Lathon scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers for Morehead State. Riley Minix had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Eddie Ricks III made Morehead State’s fifth 3-pointer of the first half — while Indiana started 0 for 6 — to take a 28-21 lead. The Eagles took the first double-digit lead of the game at 32-21 when Lathon capped a 9-0 run with a three-point play. Indiana went five-plus minutes without scoring and trailed 36-25 at the break.

Indiana faces three more nonconference games before Big Ten play resumes on Jan. 3 against Nebraska. The Hoosiers host North Alabama on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.