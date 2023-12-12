Reid scores 20 to help Saint Peter’s knocks off UMBC 66-60

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Latrell Reid had 20 points in Saint Peter’s 66-60 victory over UMBC on Tuesday night.…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Latrell Reid had 20 points in Saint Peter’s 66-60 victory over UMBC on Tuesday night.

Reid added eight steals for the Peacocks (4-5). Corey Washington shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to add 12 points. Michael Houge had nine points and was 4 of 11 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Retrievers (5-8) were led by Dion Brown, who recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Khydarius Smith added 13 points for UMBC. Bryce Johnson also recorded eight points.

