Reid scores 20 to help Saint Peter’s knocks off UMBC 66-60

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 10:17 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Latrell Reid had 20 points in Saint Peter’s 66-60 victory over UMBC on Tuesday night.

Reid added eight steals for the Peacocks (4-5). Corey Washington shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to add 12 points. Michael Houge had nine points and was 4 of 11 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Retrievers (5-8) were led by Dion Brown, who recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Khydarius Smith added 13 points for UMBC. Bryce Johnson also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

