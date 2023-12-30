Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Reid scores 16, Saint…

Reid scores 16, Saint Peter’s defeats Bucknell 67-58

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Latrell Reid’s 16 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Bucknell 67-58 on Saturday.

Reid was 5 of 14 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (6-5). Roy Clarke scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Corey Washington shot 2 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

Ruot Bijiek led the way for the Bison (3-10) with 13 points. Jack Forrest added 10 points and six rebounds for Bucknell. In addition, Noah Williamson had 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up