Reid scores 16, Saint Peter’s defeats Bucknell 67-58

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Latrell Reid’s 16 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Bucknell 67-58 on Saturday.

Reid was 5 of 14 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (6-5). Roy Clarke scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Corey Washington shot 2 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

Ruot Bijiek led the way for the Bison (3-10) with 13 points. Jack Forrest added 10 points and six rebounds for Bucknell. In addition, Noah Williamson had 10 points and two blocks.

