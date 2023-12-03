Live Radio
Reid helps Saint Peter’s fend off Canisius 54-52

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 5:01 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Latrell Reid’s 10 points helped Saint Peter’s hold off Canisius 54-52 on Sunday.

Reid had seven rebounds for the Peacocks (3-4). Michael Houge added eight points while going 3 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Corey Washington was 3 of 11 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Frank Mitchell finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-4). Siem Uijtendaal added 12 points and three steals for Canisius. Tre Dinkins also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

