Reddish’s 14 lead Presbyterian over VMI 75-71

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 3:36 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Trevon Reddish’s 14 points helped Presbyterian defeat VMI 75-71 on Saturday.

Reddish had seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-3). Marquis Barnett shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Jonah Pierce had 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

Brennan Watkins led the way for the Keydets (2-7) with 20 points and five assists. Tyran Cook added 16 points for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.

Presbyterian plays Wednesday against Florida A&M at home, and VMI hosts American on Saturday.

