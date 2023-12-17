Records leads Colgate against No. 16 Illinois after 22-point game

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -17; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini after Keegan Records scored 22 points in Colgate’s 77-71 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Fighting Illini are 5-1 in home games. Illinois is the top team in the Big Ten with 40.7 points in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 7.6.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Colgate is third in the Patriot League scoring 71.4 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Illinois makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Colgate averages 6.4 more points per game (71.4) than Illinois gives up (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% for Illinois.

Ryan Moffatt averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals for Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

