Records’ 22 lead Colgate past Vermont 77-71

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Keegan Records’ 22 points helped Colgate defeat Vermont 77-71 on Saturday.

Records also contributed eight rebounds for the Raiders (6-4). Ryan Moffatt scored 16 points, going 6 of 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Braeden Smith had 15 points and was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Shamir Bogues finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Catamounts (8-3). TJ Long added 11 points for Vermont. Aaron Deloney also had 10 points.

Colgate’s next travels to face N0. 20 Illinois on Dec. 17.

Vermont visits Virginia Tech on Dec. 16.

