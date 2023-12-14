Reaves leads Northern Colorado against Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the…

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Dejour Reaves scored 30 points in Northern Colorado’s 101-99 overtime loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-0 in home games. Colorado has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 2.2.

Colorado makes 52.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Northern Colorado averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.4 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 16.2 points for Colorado.

Riley Abercrombie averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Thomas is averaging 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.