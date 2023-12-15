Reaves leads Northern Colorado against Colorado after 30-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -21.5; over/under…

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -21.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Dejour Reaves scored 30 points in Northern Colorado’s 101-99 overtime loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-0 in home games. Colorado is ninth in the Pac-12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Colorado scores 84.4 points, 9.0 more per game than the 75.4 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. KJ Simpson is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.4 points for Colorado.

Saint Thomas is averaging 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Reaves is averaging 16.8 points for Northern Colorado.

