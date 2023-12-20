Reaves and Mount St. Mary’s host Georgia

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-3)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Josh Reaves scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-65 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Georgia is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 2-5 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s is third in the MAAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Dakota Leffew averaging 3.9.

Georgia averages 71.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 69.5 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.8 points per game, 3.1 more than the 68.7 Georgia gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.3 points. Noah Thomasson is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.6 points for Georgia.

Leffew is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 12.8 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

