Ray has 16, Sam Houston downs UL Monroe 63-62

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jaden Ray scored 16 points, including two free throws with 11 seconds remaining, and Sam Houston beat UL Monroe 63-62 on Tuesday night.

Ray was 4 of 9 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bearkats (6-5). Davon Barnes scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Marcus Boykin shot 2 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Barnes completed a four-point play with 4:37 left to pull Sam Houston within 53-51. It ended UL Monroe’s 9-0 run over four-plus minutes.

Jalen Bolden led the Warhawks (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds. UL Monroe also got 10 points from Savion Gallion. Tyreese Watson also had 10 points.

