Radford hosts Watkins and VMI

VMI Keydets (2-8) at Radford Highlanders (7-4)

Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -14.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Radford Highlanders after Brennan Watkins scored 20 points in VMI’s 77-69 loss to the American Eagles.

The Highlanders are 4-0 on their home court. Radford averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Keydets are 0-4 in road games. VMI is the SoCon leader with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 10.5.

Radford’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that VMI gives up. VMI averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Radford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

Watkins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Koree Cotton is averaging 12.7 points for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

