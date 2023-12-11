Radford hosts VMI after Watkins’ 20-point game

VMI Keydets (2-8) at Radford Highlanders (7-4) Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Radford Highlanders…

VMI Keydets (2-8) at Radford Highlanders (7-4)

Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Radford Highlanders after Brennan Watkins scored 20 points in VMI’s 77-69 loss to the American Eagles.

The Highlanders have gone 4-0 in home games. Radford ranks eighth in the Big South with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Kenyon Giles averaging 8.0.

The Keydets have gone 0-4 away from home. VMI is seventh in the SoCon scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Radford makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than VMI has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). VMI averages 71.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the 68.4 Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

Watkins is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Keydets. Koree Cotton is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds for VMI.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.