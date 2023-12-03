Quinnipiac visits Obeng-Mensah and Niagara

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 20 points in Niagara’s 72-67 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Purple Eagles are 0-2 on their home court. Niagara ranks seventh in the MAAC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Obeng-Mensah averaging 6.0.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in conference matchups. Quinnipiac is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Niagara’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Bobcats match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Niagara.

Matt Balanc is averaging 16.7 points for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 10.9 points for Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

