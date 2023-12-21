Quinnipiac visits Lafayette after Balanc’s 23-point showing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Lafayette Leopards (1-10) Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5;…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Lafayette Leopards (1-10)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the Lafayette Leopards after Matt Balanc scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 77-57 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Leopards have gone 1-3 at home. Lafayette is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on the road. Quinnipiac is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lafayette averages 60.7 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 71.6 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 5.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leopards.

Balanc is averaging 18.4 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.