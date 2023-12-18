Quinnipiac visits Holy Cross following Balanc’s 25-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on the Holy Cross Crusaders after Matt Balanc scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 73-66 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crusaders have gone 0-2 at home. Holy Cross is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 2-2 on the road. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 5.6.

Holy Cross is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Holy Cross.

Balanc is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 10.4 points for Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.