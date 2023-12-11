Quinnipiac takes home win streak into matchup with Yale

Yale Bulldogs (6-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-2, 1-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9;…

Yale Bulldogs (6-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-2, 1-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Yale aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats have gone 5-0 at home. Quinnipiac has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 away from home. Yale has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Quinnipiac scores 80.2 points, 13.1 more per game than the 67.1 Yale allows. Yale averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bobcats. Rihards Vavers is averaging 9.1 points for Quinnipiac.

Bez Mbeng is averaging 14.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Danny Wolf is averaging 13.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

