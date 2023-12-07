Quinnipiac hosts Navy after Benigni’s 21-point performance

Navy Midshipmen (2-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-2, 1-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the…

Navy Midshipmen (2-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-2, 1-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Austin Benigni scored 21 points in Navy’s 79-77 overtime loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in home games. Quinnipiac is first in the MAAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Savion Lewis averaging 8.1.

The Midshipmen are 0-4 on the road. Navy is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Quinnipiac averages 81.4 points, 16.8 more per game than the 64.6 Navy allows. Navy averages 64.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 73.8 Quinnipiac gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% for Quinnipiac.

Benigni is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 9.7 points for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

