Quinnipiac faces Yale, seeks 6th straight home win

Yale Bulldogs (6-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-2, 1-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will try…

Yale Bulldogs (6-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-2, 1-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Bobcats play Yale.

The Bobcats are 5-0 on their home court. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 11.2 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in road games. Yale scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Quinnipiac makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Yale averages 76.5 points per game, 3.4 more than the 73.1 Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bobcats. Rihards Vavers is averaging 9.1 points for Quinnipiac.

Bez Mbeng is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.