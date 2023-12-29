Quinn leads Richmond against Lafayette after 23-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (1-11) at Richmond Spiders (7-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Lafayette Leopards…

Lafayette Leopards (1-11) at Richmond Spiders (7-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Neal Quinn scored 23 points in Richmond’s 72-66 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Spiders have gone 6-0 in home games. Richmond scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-5 on the road. Lafayette is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Richmond averages 76.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.5 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is averaging 18.8 points for the Spiders. Quinn is averaging 16 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

