Quinn has 23 as Richmond downs Buffalo 72-66

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Neal Quinn scored 23 points as Richmond beat Buffalo 72-66 on Thursday night.

Quinn added seven rebounds for the Spiders (7-5). Isaiah Bigelow scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Dji Bailey went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Bulls (1-10) were led by Sy Chatman, who recorded 21 points. Isaiah Adams added 19 points for Buffalo. In addition, Anquan Boldin Jr. finished with eight points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Bulls.

