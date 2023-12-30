Quinn and Richmond host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (1-11) at Richmond Spiders (7-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -17.5; over/under is…

Lafayette Leopards (1-11) at Richmond Spiders (7-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -17.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Neal Quinn scored 23 points in Richmond’s 72-66 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Spiders are 6-0 on their home court. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Leopards are 0-5 on the road. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Hines averaging 3.7.

Richmond makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Lafayette averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spiders. Jordan King is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Eric Sondberg averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Justin Vander Baan is shooting 43.0% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

