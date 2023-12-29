NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Purdue Fort Wayne wins 73-60 over Northern Kentucky

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 9:42 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson had 17 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 73-60 victory against Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

Jackson was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League). Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range). Anthony Roberts shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Norse (7-7, 2-1) were led in scoring by Marques Warrick, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Michael Bradley added 10 points and three steals for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Trey Robinson finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

