Purdue Fort Wayne visits Southern Indiana following Roberts’ 20-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1, 2-0 Horizon League) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -7; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Anthony Roberts scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 98-77 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 7.5.

The Mastodons are 2-1 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

Southern Indiana’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Southern Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Mielke averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.8 points for Southern Indiana.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Roberts is averaging 14.4 points and two steals for Purdue Fort Wayne.

